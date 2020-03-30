More than 800 doctors sign letter urging Alberta government to postpone health-care revamp

Hundreds of doctors say the Alberta government must put its planned changes to the health-care system on hold as the COVID-19 emergency continues.



More than 800 physicians put their names on an open letter to Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro urging that the UCP government suspend the changes, which are set to take effect on April 1.



The Alberta government ended its long-standing master agreement with physicians in February.



It expires on March 31 and will be replaced with new rules that many doctors say will be "detrimental" to patients.

"Now is not the time to restructure the system that we understand and intrinsically know how to operate," says the letter.

"COVID-19 is spreading like a wildfire in this province. We are a strong and trusted team who require necessary resources to help us put out this fire."



Family physician Dr. Laura Lassila says doctors want to stick with the system they know during a time of crisis.

"We are advocating for stability to give us some breathing room so we can focus on the task at hand, which has to be the pandemic right now," said Lassila.

Earlier this month, the government backed off making controversial changes to the way doctors bill the province for longer patient appointments.

Those changes would have altered the "complex modifier" fee structure, resulting in doctors being paid less for longer-than-normal patient consultations.

The government said earlier this month that it will set up a physician compensation advisory committee to examine all aspects of physician services funding.

In a statement, the press secretary for the health minister said the government will provide whatever resources are necessary during the pandemic and that overall spending on physicians and health care is expected to increase significantly this year.