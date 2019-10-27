Calgarians celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights

All over the world, Hindus, Jains and Sikhs are celebrating to commemorate Diwali — a five-day festival that marks the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

That's no different in Calgary, where the festival is celebrated in restaurants, festival halls and ceremonies.

One such celebration took place Friday at the Falconridge Community Association, hosted by the Indian Society of Calgary.

"It's a moment of great celebration," said Anannya Biswas with the society. "Obviously, it's a very general message of the power of good over evil."

The story told to mark Diwali by Hindus involves Rama (an incarnation of the deity Vishnu), who defeats the demon king Ravana, and returns to his people after 14 years of exile.

Diwali celebrations vary across cultural groups, but Biswas said the essence of the celebration remains similar — involving the lighting of candles and oil lamps, prayers to Hindu deities, the decoration of homes — and, of course, lots of food.

As many participants eat vegetarian during Diwali — if not throughout the year — all of the food served Friday was prepared in that fashion.

Despite celebrating far away from India, Biswas said such a celebration was a way to feel a little more at home.

"We're all away from our motherland. We all miss home. We all miss the warmth and the festive vibes we get when we're in India," she said. "Here, we're trying to give that same atmosphere to all of our guests."

Beyond the full three-course dinner, the event also included tribal belly dancing, interactive games, face painting and more.

"It's a very universal message from our community to the Calgary community, that we are so, so blessed to be living in such a fantastic city and to celebrate this festival, despite being away from home," Biswas said. "In a city that's so wonderful it's amazing. It just lessens our homesickness a little bit."