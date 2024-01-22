Clearer disability policy needed for airlines, says man denied boarding at Calgary airport

A man who attempted to board a Porter Airlines flight at the Calgary airport on Sunday is calling for clearer disability policies for airlines, after he was told he could not board the aircraft with his power chair.

Ken Harrower, who was flying out of Calgary bound for Toronto, said he was approached by the flight's pilot prior to boarding and told that he could not board the flight with his power chair because of the batteries it uses.

"[He] asked me … 'can the batteries be disconnected?' I told him no. And then … he said I am a dangerous threat, then he walked away and left us high and dry," said Harrower.

Harrower said Porter attendants proceeded to book him onto another flight to Toronto on Monday morning, leaving him to believe the decision to not let him board was one made independently by the pilot.

"I believe that all airlines need to have a clear policy about power chairs and handicap people and not leave it up to the pilot," said Harrower.

"I felt I was being discriminated against because I'm in a chair. My power chair is my legs, its is how I get around. I cannot stand, I cannot walk, so I have to have [it]."

In a statement to CBC News, Porter said the situation was a case of human error by the pilot.

"The captain who made the decision to deny boarding did so based on his knowledge of Transport Canada regulations related to batteries. While there are some circumstances that batteries need to be fully removed from wheelchairs, it was not required in this situation."

Ken Harrower is an actor, writer and disability advocate based in Toronto. (Colleen Underwood/CBC)

Harrower had flown with Porter to Calgary from Toronto two weeks ago to finish writing a play at the Banff Centre for the Arts. He said he experienced no issues on that flight regarding his power chair.

In a statement, Porter said power chairs like Harrower's do not need the batteries to be fully removed, just disconnected — a task that ground handlers in Toronto would have managed on his original departing flight.

Erin Brandenburg, a co-writer of Harrower's play, said that prior to leaving Toronto, the pair had been assured the type of battery used in Harrower's power chair — a gel battery — was safe for air travel. She added that disconnecting the battery from that type of power chair is a difficult task.

"It requires a mechanic, essentially, with special tools that we don't have, which we could not get through security if we did have [them]. So the expectation that Ken would be able to disconnect his battery on his own without any assistance … it's just ridiculous," said Brandenburg.

"It was very disappointing and enraging."

Porter said it has taken measures to reinforce the regulations related to batteries to avoid the same scenario from happening again in the future.

"Porter offers our sincere apologies for the inconvenience and personal impact this has caused Ken. Our president and CEO has been in contact personally to offer a refund for the flight, cover any expenses incurred from the delay, and provide an additional flight credit."

Harrower said he appreciated Porter's apology and its promise to strengthen the company policy on power chairs, but said he would believe it when he sees it.

"Right now, I believe it is only all talk, but hopefully that talk is going to turn into action."