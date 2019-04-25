Dinos basketball player dies after canoe capsizes in B.C. lake

University of Calgary Dinos basketball player Andrew Milner has died after his boat capsized.

Milner, a native of Antigonish, N.S., was canoeing with a Dino teammate in Moyie Lake, near Cranbrook B.C., when their boat capsized in frigid water.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Cranbrook RCMP answered a call about an overturned boat on the lake. They discovered the teammate had made it ashore, while Milner was missing.

After an extensive search of the shoreline turned up nothing, a specialized RCMP team that does underwater work recovered the body.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the young male who died. It's an unfortunate reminder of how nature can change in an instant and result in tragic consequences," said Const. Katie Forgeron.

Milner's coach, Dan Vanhooren spoke to CBC from Cranbrook, where he went to meet with Milner's parents, to offer whatever support he could.

"Obviously no one can believe he's gone. It's a tragic accident and it's a terrible thing that took place," Vanhooren said.

When asked to describe Milner, Vanhooren said, "The first word that comes to mind: he was a leader in every way. Such a vibrant personality.

"He was an influencer in a positive way in every aspect of what he did, so it's super disappointing not to have that personality around. I'm sure he's going to be missed by everybody."

Vanhooren told CBC that the University of Calgary had set up counselling sessions for students and Milner's teammates.

In Milner's two seasons with the Dinos, they won the national championship in his first season and lost in the championship game in his second season.

"I met with them before I left. We'll be dealing with this for a little while," Vanhooren said of the other players.

"His influence goes even deeper into our Calgary community where he's coaching — coaching my own kid. A group of 12 and 13-year-olds who loved him to death and they're going to miss him greatly."