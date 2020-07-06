Business booming for 'hustling' Calgary auto detailer who has cerebral palsy

A Calgary entrepreneur who has cerebral palsy and gets around in a motorized wheelchair isn't letting any obstacles get in the way as he makes his dream business come true.

Carter Jones started Detail Lab in February after he couldn't find a job detailing vehicles, something he'd been interested in doing since he was a kid.

"No one would hire me. Probably because of my wheelchair, who knows," said the 20-year-old. "So I decided to start my own company, and take all of their customers."

Jones says his motto in life is "handicapped and hustling."

After a hiatus imposed by the COVID-19 crisis, the new business has been doing great, Jones says.

"People have been calling non-stop. Same with text messages and emails," he said.

Jones offers a range of detailing packages for the interiors and exteriors of vehicles, doing most of the work himself, including vacuuming and steam cleaning.

"Some of the hard parts are deep inside the car that I can't get to, so that's where my companions come in and they help out," he said.

Jones is aided in his daily life — and now, at work — by two health-aid companions, who make sure he's safe and his needs are met.

And his friend Morgan Tempeny handles scheduling and accounting for Jones at the Detail Lab.

She says Jones has an outgoing, driven and positive attitude that's inspiring.

Carter Jones, who uses a wheelchair, says he started his own car detailing business in February after finding other businesses were unwilling to hire him. (Julie Debeljak/CBC)

"In such a short amount of time, he taught me that, no matter what your limitations are, you're just the same as I am," she said.

"He's touched so many hearts all over North America, and we see it every day."

Jones says he's happy to think his story can be an inspiration for others.

"I just want to open up people's eyes to, like, maybe stop complaining about their jobs and stuff like that, because I am handicapped and I am working my butt off every day," he said.

"No matter what your situation is, you can make the best of it. You can do anything you put your mind to," Jones said.

Carter Jones opened Detail Lab in February, offering a range of interior and exterior detailing services. (Julie Debeljak/CBC)

With files from Julie Debeljak.