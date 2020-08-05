Two-motorcycle crash shuts down northbound Deerfoot Trail

A portion of Deerfoot Trail was shut down Tuesday evening after two motorcyclists crashed.

Police said at 6:15 p.m., they responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of Deerfoot, north of Glenmore Trail.

No information was immediately available as to whether anyone was injured.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Deerfoot were shut down between Glenmore and Southland Drive as police and EMS were on scene. Southbound Deerfoot reopened shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Traffic was being diverted to Southland Drive and Anderson Road.