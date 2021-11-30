Deer with Christmas lights in its antlers catches residents' attention in Okotoks, Alta.

A deer in Okotoks, Alta., is showing off its Christmas spirit after some string lights got caught on its antlers.

The animal was reported to Alberta Fish and Wildlife on Nov. 3 and has been seen south of the town in the Tucker Hill subdivision.

WATCH ABOVE | A deer caught in Christmas lights caught on camera

In an email to CBC News, fish and wildlife said officers said the deer was still able to move freely despite the wire hanging from its antlers.

"In order to safely remove the wire, officers would have to physically restrain the deer and/or tranquilize it, which could cause unnecessary physical and mental stress," said Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

One resident says deer frequent the neighbourhood but was surprised to see one sporting the Christmas decoration.

"I was watching, I think, for the longest time and was like, 'Oh boy, we have our own little reindeer around here,'" said Tara Stuart. "It has definitely made everybody stop and look."

Officers have decided to leave the Christmas lights on the deer but will continue monitoring the situation.

The public is being told to not approach the animal. The agency is also encouraging residents to place Christmas lights high up to prevent similar incidents.

If you see wildlife in distress, contact Fish and Wildlife or the 24-hour Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.