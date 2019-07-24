Murder charge laid in 2016 death of Calgary man

A Nova Scotia man who was already facing a lesser charge in connection with the 2016 death of a Calgary man is now charged with second-degree murder in the case.

The remains of Jeremy Boisseau, who was 29, were found near a forestry trunk road in the Waiparous area northwest of Calgary in October 2018.

Boisseau had last been seen in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Bridgeland.

It's believed Boisseau was killed sometime between the late hours of Dec. 26 and the early morning of Dec. 27, 2016, in an apartment in the 600 block of First Avenue N.E., and that his body was taken to the rural location northwest of the city.

The remains of Jeremy Boisseau, 29, of Calgary were found in a wooded area in the vicinity of Waiparous, Alta., in 2018. (Calgary Police Service)

Last month, Barry Roach, 48, was arrested on Canada-wide warrants at his home in Middle Sackville, N.S., and charged with committing an indignity to a body.

Calgary police said at the time investigators were not yet able to lay a murder charge.

On Wednesday, police announced in a news release that Roach has now been charged with second-degree murder.

In May, police said a renewed search of the area where Boisseau's remains were found turned up new evidence.