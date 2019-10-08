Death of man found on southeast Calgary street sparks investigation by homicide police

Calgary police are investigating after a man who was found lying on a street in the city's southeast died early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 100 block of Mt. Aberdeen Manor in McKenzie Lake just before midnight after someone reported a man in medical distress lying on the street.

"Officers responded with members of EMS, however the man died on scene," police said in a release.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation. An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

Police are looking for witnesses and collecting CCTV footage to try to determine what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.