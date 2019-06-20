N.S. man charged in connection with Calgary man's 2016 killing

A Nova Scotia man has been charged in connection with the 2016 death of a Calgary man whose remains were found in a rural area northwest of the city.

Barry Roach, 48, was arrested on Canada-wide warrants on June 19 at his home in Middle Sackville, N.S., the Calgary Police Service said in a release issued Thursday.

The remains of Jeremy Boisseau, who was 29, were found near a forestry trunk road in the Waiparous area northwest of Calgary in October 2018.

Boisseau was last seen in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Bridgeland in November 2016.

Police believe Boisseau was killed in at an apartment in Bridgeland some time between late evening Dec. 26, 2016, and early in the morning on Dec. 27, 2016, and his body taken to the rural location northwest of the city.

Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm told reporters Thursday that investigators believe the two men were together at the time Boisseau was killed; however, they are not yet able to lay a murder charge.

"Hopefully we will get to that," he said.

In consultation with Crown prosecutors, Roach has been charged with committing an indignity to a body, Chisholm said.

Last month, police said fresh searches of the area had turned up new evidence.

They also asked for information from the public about Boisseau's whereabouts in November and December of 2016. That led to helpful new leads in the case, Chisholm said.

"It helped us get to this point," he said.

Chisholm said he has spoken with Boisseau's family and they are grateful that progress has been made in the case.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.