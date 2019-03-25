Police seek tips in death of Calgary man 3 years ago
Calgary police are looking for help from the public in solving a murder from 2016.
Jeremy Boisseau's remains found in the Waiparous area in 2016
The remains of 29-year-old Jeremy Boisseau were found near a forestry trunk road in the Waiprous area last October.
He had been reported missing and was last seen in November 2016 in Bridgeland in northeast Calgary.
Police believe he was murdered in Calgary and his body taken the rural location northwest of the city.
Investigators are asking for information about Boisseau's whereabouts in November and December of 2016.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.
