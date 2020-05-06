Dear Diary: Calgary kids tell their pandemic stories through art
Students from Eugene Coste School share how they're spending their time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eugene Coste School students share how they're spending their time during COVID-19
In this instalment of our series, Dear Diary: In a Time of COVID-19, we asked students at Eugene Coste School in Calgary how they're dealing with the pandemic. We're sharing a selection of the entries they sent us.
Josh, Grade 3
Vanden, Grade 5
Elena, Grade 4
Mia, Grade 2
Emmett, Grade 4, and Haddie, Grade 1
Nia, Grade 2
Louise, Grade 5
Emerson, Grade 3
Abbott, Grade 1
