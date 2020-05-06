Dear Diary: Calgary kids tell their pandemic stories through art

Students from Eugene Coste School in Calgary share how they have been spending their time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Above, Mia holds cards she's made to thank essential workers. (Eugene Coste School)

In this instalment of our series, Dear Diary: In a Time of COVID-19, we asked students at Eugene Coste School in Calgary how they're dealing with the pandemic. We're sharing a selection of the entries they sent us.

Josh, Grade 3

Josh is a Grade 3 student. He says he's been using his imagination a lot since the pandemic started. (Eugene Coste School)

Vanden, Grade 5

Grade 5 student Vanden shares a piece of her art drawn during the pandemic. (Eugene Coste School)

Elena, Grade 4

Elena is a Grade 4 student at Eugene Coste School. She drew the schedule she's trying to keep to during the coronavirus pandemic. (Eugene Coste School)

Mia, Grade 2

Mia is a Grade 2 student at Eugene Coste School in Haysboro. She is spending her time during the COVID-19 pandemic making thank-you cards for health-care workers. (Eugene Coste School)

Emmett, Grade 4, and Haddie, Grade 1

Emmett, Grade 4, and Haddie, Grade 2, are students at Eugene Coste School in southwest Calgary. They drew pictures of the new rules they're following because of the COVID-19. (Eugene Coste School)

Nia, Grade 2

Nia is a Grade 2 student at Eugene Coste School. She drew a picture of how she is spending her time during the pandemic. (Eugene Coste School)

Louise, Grade 5

Louise, a Grade 5 student, has been playing lots of guitar while schools are closed. (Eugene Coste School)

Emerson, Grade 3

Grade 3 student Emerson shares a picture about passing the time during the pandemic. (Eugene Coste School)

Abbott, Grade 1

Grade 1 student Abbott says during the pandemic his days have been filled with Lego, dreaming of cancelled vacations, biking, rollerblading, school work, baseball and planting gardens. He also want to thank hospital workers (including his mom) for working hard. (Eugene Coste School)

