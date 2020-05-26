From bidet love to kids' pandemic drawings, read our Dear Diary stories from everyday Albertans

A Calgarian who is embracing the bidet.

Kids who are drawing their isolation in pictures.

A woman flashing back to arriving as a newcomer from Nepal.

Read the dozens of stories shared by everyday southern Albertans on life during the COVID-19 pandemic in CBC Calgary's Dear Diary series.

And don't just read their stories — share your own. CBC Calgary wants to hear how you're dealing with the new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic. What was it like getting your hair cut again? Have you been out to a restaurant? How are you balancing heading back to work with child care? How will you spend your summer with travel restrictions in place?

Click here to send in a page from your diary.

How the pandemic reminds this Calgarian of what it's like being a newcomer to the city

Sharmila Ranabhat reflects on her time in isolation, the new hobby she's taken up, and how living through the pandemic reminds her of when she first arrived in Calgary.

'I long for the recent past'. Why this Pincher Creek teacher wants to see his students

Educator Greg Freer tells us what he misses most about being in a classroom with his students.

Returning to old hobbies and learning new ones, this family gets creative

Sara Brodsky shares how she is dealing with her anxiety during the pandemic.

How this retired teacher is connecting with her community one book at a time

Myrna Eichorn tells us how a small construction project is connecting her community.

Don't forget to take off your mask before trying to blow out your birthday candles

10-year-old Allysha Nolasco tells us about missing pageants, helping her grandmother and what it's like to celebrate a milestone birthday in the middle of a pandemic.

The teenager finding inspiration from Mark Twain

WATCH: Alexia Sabau shows us how Mark Twain is keeping her motivated to get things done.

Up for the challenge. The bucket list item this Calgarian is taking care of during COVID-19

Warren Smistad is picking away at something he's wanted to learn for a long time.

A man, his dog, and filling time during the COVID-19 pandemic

Calgary's Marc Richea tells us how he's filling his days.

This Calgary mom is having all the feels when it comes to COVID-19

Angie Bailie lists all the emotions she's feeling on a daily basis during the pandemic.

Driveway visits are nice, but this grandmother just wants a hug

Kathi Lalonde has been teaching her grandsons school lessons over FaceTime, a new and positive experience for everyone involved. But she's looking forward to going back to regular grandparenting.

Chocolate cake for breakfast and cornflakes for dinner. How this family is coping

WATCH: Lethbridge business owner Amy Ostrowski shows how her family is singing, dancing and eating their way through the pandemic.

Student ponders solitude, uncertainty and the oddity of belly buttons

Martin Al-Najar tells us about online classes, staying busy and how trying to maintain a semblance of "normal" is actually moving him further from it.

Why COVID-19 is changing how this Calgarian pictures her future

Maria Gómez reflects on what it's like to be graduating university in the midst of a pandemic.

Transitioning to 'adulthood' during a pandemic? It's not great

Rheya Patel tells about the trepidation and uncertainty she's facing as she finishes high school and prepares for university in the midst of COVID-19.

How gardening is helping this retired nurse navigate the 'new normal'

Retired Registered Nurse, Barbara Barry sees the parallels between growing a garden and learning to navigate our new normal.

How this retired teacher is staying connected with her dad

Karen Pollock tells us about learning the ukulele and how it's helping her stay connected with her father.

I bought a bidet out of spite. I'm never going back

Sarah Miller waited until the last minute to go buy toilet paper. When she couldn't find any, she made a decision that she says changed her life.

Online video chats are good, but nothing beats hanging out with friends

Since schools closed 10-year-old Marigold Mioc has been busy with online groups, but she says she still misses being able to hang out with friends.

Calgary kids tell their pandemic stories through art

Students from Eugene Coste School share how they're spending their time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How I found the surprising joy of learning to live with uncertainty

Amanda Gómez is a linguistics student at the University of Calgary. In her diary entry, she reflects on how learning to live with uncertainty is helping her through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why this Calgary student calls isolation the 'two-headed gift of time'

Western Canada High School student Ariana Revnic says the pandemic has helped her see how important it is to be present in each moment, and not take anything for granted.

From workouts to working, how this teacher is staying flexible during the pandemic

From sun up to sun down, Mélissa Morasse Malcom tells us how she balances work and family during the pandemic.

She wanted to say thanks, and ended up getting the attention of a Hollywood star

Armed with chalk, good weather and time, Cyrstal Hancock created a tribute to health-care workers that is getting a lot of attention, and inspired her to find a way to help other people share their own.

Why one educator 'got outta dodge' before distancing became a thing, and how it helps

Assistant principal Andrea Riquelme tells us about learning to love being socially and physically distant from others.

Ukulele, lots of food and other ways this Calgarian is dealing with isolation

WATCH: Calgary business owner Alex Kingcott shares how she is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the requirement to stay home.

How this self-styled homemaker is staying sane and entertaining the kids

Gizette Summer tells us how she's filling her days and keeping her kids entertained.

An ER doctor opens up on what keeps him coming to work each day

Calgary ER doctor Eddy Lang reflects on how COVID-19 is playing out in our city's emergency rooms.

Why this professor is watching old hockey games

With no new sports to watch, U of C professor Steve Winters has taken to watching old games during the pandemic. And they're proving to be quite inspirational.

Why this Calgarian is cooking in a Hawaiian themed kitchen

Trudy Sales' kids were struggling with the loss of routine because of COVID-19. So she took them on a Hawaiian vacation, in their kitchen.

Why this Calgarian thinks the whole world is on edge

Margie Holmes see similarities between the feelings that come up when you move away from your family, and how she feels now during the COVID-19 pandemic.