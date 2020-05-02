Dear Diary: From workouts to working, how this teacher is staying flexible during the pandemic

CBC Calgary wants to know how you are living these days. What are you doing differently? What makes you laugh? Cry? Scream? Have you started a new hobby? Let us know.

In this instalment of our series, Dear Diary: In a Time of COVID-19, we hear from Mélissa Morasse Malcom. She's a Francophone teacher living in northwest Calgary. This submission has been edited for clarity and length.

It's morning. I can see the sun through the blinds and then, I hear my daughter (21-months-old) through the monitor. Time to get up.

While my daughter is having breakfast, I clean the kitchen because I'm always too tired the evening before to do it. After that, I do a quick workout, and my daughter tries to imitate me. It gives me the energy I need because I hate coffee! Then, a quick shower and it is time to work. My daughter plays and I work and play with her at the same time. Efficiency! She goes between my workspace and my husband's so we can both get work done.

I'm a teacher, so I have more flexibility than when I'm in school. During the morning, I correct my students' work, respond to email and plan my next week.

I always take some time before lunch to go outside for a walk (less busy and easier to respect the social distancing). That is important for my daughter and my own sanity. All day, my friends and I send quick videos on the app called Marco Polo. It is our way to socialize.

During the afternoon, while my daughter is napping, I meet students online and record lessons for the next week. If it's a good day, I have a two-hour window. And before I know it, it is time to prepare dinner. We try to spend some quality family time without distraction in the evening.

Finally, my husband and I watch Netflix while the little one is sleeping. That is a typical day for me during the pandemic.

