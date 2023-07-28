Pair of Lethbridge hikers found dead below mountain ridge near Crowsnest Pass

Two missing hikers have been found dead at the bottom of a ridge in the area of Crowsnest Pass in southwestern Alberta, RCMP said in a release Friday.

The two men, aged 34 and 35, were located by search and rescue crews at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard, about 12 kilometres southwest of Coleman, RCMP.

Their bodies were recovered with help from a long-line helicopter brought in from Fernie, B.C.

The men were both from Lethbridge.

The men had been hiking along North York Creek Plane Crash Trail the day before their bodies were discovered.

City officials in Lethbridge identified one of the men as Greg Gaudette, who was a member of that community's fire and EMS team.

"Flags will be lowered at City Hall and our five fire stations in his honour," the city said in a release.