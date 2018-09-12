7 elk killed on weekend along Canmore highway, renewing calls for wildlife fencing
Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative urge fence along road from east of Canmore to Banff Park
An environmental group is renewing calls for wildlife fencing along the Trans-Canada Highway through a small Alberta mountain town after seven elk were killed on the weekend in collisions with vehicles.
Officials with the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative, which is based in Canmore, Alta., say fencing and an overpass for wildlife to cross over the busy roadway would make it safer for animals and people.
They say it's unclear whether anyone was hurt in Sunday's collisions, but there are seven elk carcasses along the highway through the town.
The group has an ongoing letter-writing campaign for a wildlife overpass to be built east of Canmore with fencing that would extend through town to Banff National Park.
Local residents have also started a petition to try to get the provincial government to consider the safety measures.
Parks Canada says on its website that highway fencing in the national park has reduced wildlife-vehicle collisions by more than 80 per cent.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.