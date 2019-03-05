Dozens of dead ducks found in Calgary park died of starvation and exposure

Biologists say dozens of dead ducks that were found near a storm water drain in a southeast Calgary park suffered from starvation and exposure, which likely caused their deaths.

Alberta Environment and Parks said it's implementing additional tests to rule out other causes of death for the 56 mallard ducks and one Canada Goose found near a storm water drainage area in Elliston Park last week.

"Waterfowl that overwinter in Calgary face many hardships during the winter including cold, reduced foraging opportunities and available open water habitat. Unfortunately, this can lead to increased mortality as what was observed at Elliston Park," said Brett Boukall, a senior wildlife biologist with Alberta Environment and Parks, in an emailed release.

Olav Rokne, a spokesperson for the agency, said over the winter, it's common for waterfowl to congregate along open water areas like the Bow River or storm water ponds and as the temperature drops the areas of available open water shrink, leading to overcrowding.

He said there have been similar incidences in the past, especially when the temperature drops into the -30s.