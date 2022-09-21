De Havilland to build airplane manufacturing plant east of Calgary, Kenney says
Alberta premier says some work done in Toronto will be relocated to near Calgary
De Havilland Aircraft of Canada plans to build an airplane manufacturing plant east of Calgary, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Wednesday morning.
Kenney was speaking at a Toronto news conference as part of a provincial campaign to draw skilled workers to Alberta when he made the announcement.
Three lines of aircraft will be produced at the facility, Kenney said, and it is hoped that will eventually be upped to four.
"[It] will help to employ 1,500 high-paying manufacturing workers in a game-changing investment for manufacturing in Alberta," he said.
"Some of the work that has historically been done here in Toronto at Downsview will be relocated to Calgary, since Downsview has been repurposed with land development."
CBC News has contacted De Havilland for comment.
It is scheduled to hold a news conference in Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.
More to come
