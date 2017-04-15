David Milgaard, who spent 23 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, dead at 69

David Milgaard, a man who spent 23 years in prison for a rape and murder he did not commit, died in a Calgary hospital this weekend, a source close to the family has confirmed.

He was 69.

Milgaard's cause of death is not known.

In 1969, when the Winnipeg man was 16 and passing through Saskatchewan with friends, Saskatoon nurse Gail Miller's body was found in a snowbank.

Convicted at age 17, Milgaard spent 23 years in prison fighting to prove his innocence before he was ultimately exonerated.

In 1992, the Supreme Court of Canada finally quashed Milgaard's conviction after the emergence of new DNA evidence linked notorious rapist Larry Fisher to the murder.

Fisher was convicted of the crime eight years later and sentenced to life in prison. He died in 2015 at the age of 65.

Milgaard then became an advocate for the wrongfully convicted and prisoners' rights within the justice system.

He had been living in southern Alberta.

