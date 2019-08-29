A man whose son died of meningitis has told a court in Lethbridge, Alta., that the Crown has failed to prove he and his wife were responsible.

David Stephan and his wife, Collet, are on trial for a second time, charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life to 19-month-old Ezekiel in 2012.

The couple treated the child with alternative therapies before eventually calling 911, but he died in hospital.

Although unusual in everyday parlance, the word "necessaries" — not "necessities" — is the term the legal system uses.

Stephan, who is representing himself, said in his final arguments Thursday that evidence suggests a failure to properly intubate his son by medical professionals is the real reason Ezekiel died.

Testimony indicated the boy was without oxygen for nearly nine minutes because the ambulance that took him to hospital wasn't properly stocked with equipment.

The medical examiner who did the autopsy on Ezekiel earlier testified there was no suggestion a lack of oxygen had anything to do with the child's death — despite claims to the contrary by the boy's father.

The Stephans have always said they thought their son had croup and treated him with herbal remedies before he took a turn for the worse and died.

Stephan also told the judge he feels there were elements of prejudice against him and his wife because they were "sovereign citizens" — people who refuse to accept the legitimacy of the government or the court systems.

It is the second trial for the Stephans, who now live with their other children in Grande Prairie, Alta.

A jury convicted the Stephans in April 2016 in Court of Queen's Bench of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The Alberta Court of Appeal upheld the conviction, but the Supreme Court of Canada ruled the original trial judge erred in his instructions to the jury.

The trial is being heard by Justice Terry Clackson alone.