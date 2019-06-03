A couple who treated their dying toddler with natural remedies will go on trial in Lethbridge, Alta., for a second time, accused of criminally failing their son.

David and Collet Stephan's 19-month-old son Ezekiel died of meningitis in 2012.

A jury convicted the Stephans in April 2016 in Court of Queen's Bench of failing to provide the necessaries of life. The Alberta Court of Appeal upheld the conviction, but the Supreme Court of Canada ruled the original trial judge erred in his instructions to the jury.

Although unusual in everyday parlance, the word "necessaries" — not "necessities" — is the term the legal system uses and is, in fact, an actual noun.

During the initial trial, jurors heard the couple used natural remedies and homemade smoothies to treat their son instead of seeking medical care.

At one point, Ezekiel became too stiff to sit in his car seat, so his parents had him lie on a mattress in the back of their vehicle as they drove him from their rural home to a naturopathic clinic in Lethbridge to pick up herbal supplements.

It was only when Ezekiel stopped breathing that the Stephans called for medical assistance. He was rushed to a local hospital, but died after being transported to Calgary.

The original trial became a battle of experts, with prosecutors and defence lawyers each calling their own medical witnesses.

Stephans wanted $4M

The country's top court found that given the polarizing evidence from Crown and defence medical experts, and an "overabundance of medical evidence," the trial judge's instructions on how to apply the law to deliberations did not supply jurors with the tools they needed to properly decide the case.

After the Supreme Court victory, the couple fired their lawyers, saying they could not afford further legal fees.

Last week, the Stephans, who are representing themselves, tried to delay their trial until November, arguing Collet would be able to have a defence lawyer act for her if she was given extra time. The judge hearing that application refused to postpone the trial.

The couple has had several opportunities to obtain legal representation.

In December, the couple tried to have the trial delayed until the provincial government could reimburse them $1 million for what they claimed they had already spent on lawyers. They also asked that an additional $3 million be placed in trust for defence fees at their upcoming trial. That application was also denied.

Critical of system

David Stephan has been publicly critical of the justice system, in general, and judges, their jury and the media, in particular.

He also became a regular at the recent trial for Calgary couple Jennifer and Jeromie Clark, who were convicted of failing to provide the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing the death of their son from malnourishment and a staph infection.

The Clarks had refused to take their son to a doctor until it was too late.

On Monday, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terry Clackson will begin hearing evidence from prosecutor Britta Kristensen, who will first outline the Crown's case.

The trial is set to last four weeks.