With Alberta's official election season imminent, the UCP and NDP are (unofficially) out in full force

Song unveilings and "Super Saturday" — Alberta's provincial election season kicked into high gear with campaign-style rallies this weekend, even though the writ won't officially be issued until Monday.

Though the United Conservative Party and the Alberta New Democrats have, in effect, been campaigning for weeks , Monday will bring a new urgency to the contest as both parties will have less than 30 days remaining to convince Albertans they are best positioned to form the next government.

UCP event focused largely on economy, crime

The UCP started the day in Calgary, the city that could decide the ultimate winner of the upcoming election. The party was scheduled to head north to Edmonton for a second rally later Saturday.

The morning event was held in a parking area near the campaign office of Rebecca Schulz, who is running for reelection for the UCP in Calgary-Shaw.

After taking the stage, UCP Leader Danielle Smith delivered a speech that ran just over six minutes, focusing largely on economic issues while members of the crowd waved "Move Alberta Forward" signs, the campaign slogan of the UCP.

"We have a responsible plan for a stronger, safer and more affordable future," Smith told the crowd.

UCP Leader Danielle Smith shook hands and took photos with supporters after a speech on Saturday. (Joel Dryden/CBC)

In Calgary, polls have indicated that health-care ranks at the top of voters' minds. It's an issue that polls suggest is friendly to the NDP, followed by inflation and the economy, viewed as being stronger for the UCP.

On Saturday, Smith only briefly mentioned health-care, when she said her UCP government was focused on ensuring jobs were plentiful in that field, along with in film and television, agriculture, technology and others.

As the UCP campaign kicks off, the first order of business for the party will be crafting a narrative around defining a third issue for voters beyond inflation and the economy, said Michael Solberg, a partner and co-owner of New West Public Affairs, a government and public relations firm based in Calgary.

"I think that's what the war really is for right now. The UCP would love to see voters come to the ballot boxes with crime in mind, and how to address crime," said Solberg, a former Conservative staffer under Stephen Harper.

Smith signalled that approach Saturday, her emphasis on crime emerging as a close second to the economy. She said the UCP's plan was to "keep hard drugs and overdoses and criminals off the streets. A UCP government will ensure that criminals are behind bars."

Some supporters at the rally said they were focused on the economy, while others expressed concerns with Alberta's relationship with Ottawa.

"Ottawa has been running roughshod over Alberta for a long time," said supporter Rob Haynes.

United Conservative Party supporter Rob Haynes said he wanted Alberta to advocate for changes to federal policies around firearms and equalization. (Joel Dryden/CBC)

Another supporter of the UCP said he hoped that the campaign focused squarely on the economy, and didn't, in his view, go "off the rails" on issues like the Alberta Sovereignty Act and COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's really that simple. It's not difficult. But Danielle seems to go over here, over there. The train seems to get off the tracks sometimes," said Merle Terlesky.

NDP event scheduled later Saturday

The NDP also has scheduled an event in Edmonton on Saturday evening.

The party plans to unveil its campaign bus, and will also unveil a campaign song, performed live by Edmonton-based country act The Dungarees.

In a statement, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley said the party has thousands of volunteers across the province preparing signs and getting ready to run campaigns.

"As your premier, I will work every day to fix health care, improve our education system, and create more jobs in a more affordable province," Notley said.

The NDP plans to unveil its campaign bus and campaign song on Saturday prior to larger events scheduled in Calgary on Monday. (Alberta NDP)

Leah Ward, vice-president at Wellington Advocacy and a senior advisor to Notley while she was premier, said the party was likely to emphasize health care and leadership as core issues as the campaign kicks off.

"Over the course of the campaign, you'll see the NDP share their vision for a more diversified economy and for good jobs," Ward said. "But, ultimately, that initial campaign launch, I expect to be centred on health care."

The writ for the upcoming provincial election is scheduled to be issued May 1. Polling day is May 29.

More to come.