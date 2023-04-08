Alberta premier offers new version of why she contacted Pawlowski before criminal trial

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is offering up a new version of why she engaged in a controversial phone call with a Calgary street pastor in which they discuss his upcoming criminal case related to COVID-19 public health measures.

Smith told her Saturday morning phone-in radio show she took the call from Art Pawlowski because she thought it was going to be in the context of his role as the leader of another political party, the Alberta Independence Party.

She says when the discussion veered into Pawlowski's court case, she says she simply reminded him that she had tried to gain amnesty for COVID accused but was told by justice officials the cases must play out independently.

The call was leaked to the Opposition NDP, which played it for reporters on March 29, prompting Smith to announce a week ago she will not discuss the issue publicly because she is considering defamation action and can't talk on the advice of her lawyer.

Smith had previously stressed there was nothing wrong with the call because she had publicly promised to look into COVID-related cases on behalf of the accused, but on Thursday stated that while no politician should discuss criminal cases with accused prior to trial, her call with Pawlowski was acceptable.

Legal experts say the call was a clear violation of the firewall between politicians and the justice system, noting Smith is heard sharing internal details of Crown case strategy, promising to make inquiries on Pawlowski's behalf and reporting back to him while also telling him the charges against him were politically motivated.