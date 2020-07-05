Daiya brand dairy-free ice cream recalled for undeclared milk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for a dairy-free frozen dessert, which contains undeclared milk.

The recall, issued Friday, applies to Daiya brand Classic Vanilla Creme Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, which is sold in Alberta and B.C.

"If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," the CFIA said.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased, CFIA said.

The recall was triggered by the company, CFIA said, and the agency is conducting a food safety investigation which could lead to further recalls.

There have yet to be any reported allergic reactions associated with the recalled dessert.

The 473-millilitre-size product has UPC code 8 71459 00984 1 and the following codes: 600820 BB 08 JA 2021.