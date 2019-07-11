Czech hiker falls to his death on Crowsnest Mountain

A 58-year-old man from the Czech Republic has died after a fall on Crowsnest Mountain in southwestern Alberta, say RCMP.

The fatal fall happened Wednesday, the Crowsnest RCMP said in a release on Thursday afternoon.

RCMP were notified at about 4:30 p.m. by Emergency Medical Services that a male hiker had fallen at the mountain, which is about six kilometres north of Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass.

The Mounties were joined by several other agencies in responding to the incident.

Kananaskis Search and Rescue located the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP said Thursday that efforts were being made to recover the body.

The 58-year-old had been climbing with two friends, according to the release.

The RCMP said the name of the victim will not be released publicly.