Economy, health care and conservatism are top-of-mind in redrawn Cypress-Medicine Hat

At the Medicine Hat Mall, regulars sit around the food court sipping on Tim Hortons coffees.

Even though they're chatty, most conversations stop when asked for an interview. "If you don't have anything nice to say…" is a common refrain in the food court.

Jim Babe is one of the first to pipe up at his table, and his friends quickly volunteer him.

"I can see that the only thing the NDP got to run on now is not on their record, because they don't have a good record," he said. "The best thing we can do is get rid of the NDP."

He said he's worried about the carbon tax, which he calls a money-grab, and the province's debt, while another mall-goer said she's more worried about the potential for health care cuts.

New boundaries, returning candidate

Babe and the others live in the riding of Cypress-Medicine Hat, which has new boundaries. In 2015, the riding was mostly rural and covered a small part of the city and the communities that surrounded it.

Now the city has two blended urban and rural ridings, which cut the city in half at the South Saskatchewan River. Cypress-Medicine Hat includes the south of the city and a large swath of rural area. Brooks-Medicine Hat takes the other side.

The riding will see the two front-runner parties face off, with Drew Barnes representing the United Conservative Party and Peter Mueller representing the NDP.

Drew Barnes, left is running for the United Conservative Party and taking on Peter Mueller, right, running for the New Democratic Party in the Cypress-Medicine Hat riding. (Helen Pike/CBC)

The rural demographic thrown may mean voters will be more likely to pick a conservative candidate, according to University of Lethbridge political scientist Geoffrey Hale.

At the mall, Jolene Dunbar said she doesn't keep up on politics and doesn't discuss them at home. In fact, she tries to avoid those conversations, which she said always turn negative, so not to expose her kids to that negativity.

But this election, Dunbar and her husband are going to vote; they don't want the current government to stay in.

"It probably will be the year that we vote — for who I don't know," she said.

Dunbar is a unit clerk and has been worried a new government could bring cuts to health care.

"Because the people that I would vote for are against health care — not against health care, but they will not be the ones that help," Dunbar said. "I could lose a job; mine's administrative. So to me, that's probably the first cut that could go, and that scares me."

Turnout key, political scientist says

Barnes was first elected as an MLA under the Wildrose Party banner in 2012 in Cypress-Medicine Hat. His opponent is a retired teacher entering politics for the first time.

So despite all the boundary changes in the Cypress-Medicine Hat riding, Hale said Barnes has the advantage of name recognition and incumbency.

"The question in Cypress-Medicine Hat has always been turnout," the political scientist said. "The turnout has never been spectacular, so the question is, will anything change this time? Does Mr. Barnes coast on his name recognition?"

A map of the Cypress-Medicine Hat riding. (Elections Alberta)

The important thing would be for candidates, Hale said, to get to the doors and meet their constituents — especially the new people they'd be representing, if elected.

Economy, 'strong families'

When reached by CBC, Barnes arranged to meet in front of a Medicine Hat Tigers junior hockey team.

The team was doing well, and Barnes chatted with the "United We Roll" Yellow Vest protestors at a BBQ before heading to the Canalta Centre, food in hand.

With the new riding, Barnes said he's working hard to introduce himself to Medicine Hat while saying goodbye to former constituents who were shuffled into the Brooks-Medicine Hat riding.

He said the "top-of-mind" priorities at the doors have been the economy and NDP Leader Rachel "Notley's failure to get pipelines."

"Albertans are focused on the economy," Barnes said. "Usually what voters want to talk about is, how devastated the oil and gas business is, how the carbon tax has been all pain and no gain."

Drew Barnes talks to voters at the Canalta Centre before the Tigers game. (Helen Pike/ CBC)

He's also spent some time clarifying to voters, he said, about the UCP's policy on sexual education and parental notification around gay-straight alliances to voters.

"Down here, we believe in strong families," Barnes said. "We believe in parental involvement."

He said he feels folks are saying that Jason Kenney has hit the balance with his policy.

Worries about UCP leader

Going up against Barnes is NDP candidate Peter Mueller, who's known for his regular columns in The Medicine Hat News.

He's got a background in education, as a retired public school teacher and having taught at Medicine Hat College.

His profile states he's considered a curriculum development expert. He has volunteered on various city boards.

Mueller said his riding has been heavily conservative in the past, but he's seeing a shift.

"We've gone door-to-door now for a couple of weeks and met a lot of people. People are saying things like, 'I've always voted conservative but (UCP Leader) Jason Kenney gives me the willies, causes me worries,'" he said.

"They're saying there's only one alternative — and that's Rachel Notley."

Peter Mueller, right, and a volunteer plot out another night of door knocking. (Helen Pike/ CBC)

Mueller shares his campaign office with Lynn MacWilliams, the NDP candidate for Brooks-Medicine Hat.

Marrying the urban and rural voters shouldn't be difficult under the leadership of Rachel Notley, he said, because the issues his party priorities are aren't exclusive to urban or rural voters. He said they're universal.

"There's kind of a rural tradition here in southern Alberta," Mueller said.

Other parties are running candidates in the riding, including Anwar Kamaran for the Alberta Liberals, Collette Smithers for the Alberta Party and Terry Blacquier of the Alberta Advantage Party.

