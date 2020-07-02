Male cyclist in critical condition after incident on Highway 1

A male cyclist is in critical condition after an incident on Highway 1, EMS has confirmed.

EMS responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday that a man had been injured about 15 kilometres east of Dead Man's Flats.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene and EMS confirmed to CBC News that the cyclist was likely airlifted to the Foothills Hospital in Calgary.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident or the cyclist's injuries were provided.