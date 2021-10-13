Calgary's 12th Avenue cycle track expands west to offer new pathway links

Construction on the third phase of the cycle track on 12th Avenue S.W. has been completed, the city says.

The new section stretches between 14th Street and 19th Street and then northward to 10th Avenue S.W., providing a direct connection for cyclists between the Beltline and the Bow River pathway.

The first segment between Fourth Street and 11th Street S.W. was completed in 2015 and extended to 15th Street in 2019.

The city says 12th Avenue South is one of the five busiest bikeways in Calgary with about 975,000 trips counted since 2015.