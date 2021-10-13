Calgary's 12th Avenue cycle track expands west to offer new pathway links
Construction on the third phase of the cycle track on 12th Avenue southwest has been completed, the city says.
New segment links Beltline district to Bow River pathway system
Construction on the third phase of the cycle track on 12th Avenue S.W. has been completed, the city says.
The new section stretches between 14th Street and 19th Street and then northward to 10th Avenue S.W., providing a direct connection for cyclists between the Beltline and the Bow River pathway.
The first segment between Fourth Street and 11th Street S.W. was completed in 2015 and extended to 15th Street in 2019.
The city says 12th Avenue South is one of the five busiest bikeways in Calgary with about 975,000 trips counted since 2015.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?