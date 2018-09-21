Low-income mental health service gets $1.4M boost in Calgary

The provincial government announced $1.4 million in funding to the Calgary Urban Project Society in order to alleviate a space crunch for mental health services.

CUPS, which helps 546 patients a year, will now be able to offer services to approximately 800.

"This funding is massive, it really is," said executive director Carlene Donnelly. "I can say that the Government of Alberta has been amazingly supportive."

She said of the current 546 patients, 97 per cent have been diagnosed with some form of mental illness and 76 per cent of those had "significant mental health conditions."

"We and other entities like us do better serving them with wraparound interventions and integrated care than emergency departments often can and do and it allows them to focus on areas that they specialize in," said Donnelly.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman says the money will be spread out over three years. She said there's more to be done to tackle mental health in the province.

She also took the opportunity to take political swipes at her opponents and to emphasize the NDP doesn't adhere to a philosophy of cuts during downturns.

"We can't make vulnerable Albertans rely on the price of oil to make determinations about their health care," Hoffman said.