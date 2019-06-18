1 in custody after woman stabbed at Calgary CTrain station

Calgary police say a man is in custody after a woman was stabbed at a CTrain station.

A woman in her late 20s or early 30s was taken to Foothills hospital shortly after 6 p.m. Monday in stable condition from 39th Avenue Station, EMS said.

Police said the man they've taken into custody is known to the victim.

A CTrain was held at the station while police investigated, but as of 7 p.m. police said CTrain service was expected to resume shortly.

The stabbing is the second at a CTrain station in as many days.

On Sunday, four people were taken into custody after a stabbing at Marlborough Station left a man in critical condition.