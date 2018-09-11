Pedestrian struck by C-Train in northeast Calgary
Saddletowne LRT station was closed Tuesday as police reconstruction unit investigated
A man was rushed to hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a C-Train in northeast Calgary.
Calgary police were called to the Saddletowne LRT station at around 3:30 p.m. Police say a male pedestrian in his 20s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The station was closed as the Calgary Police Service's reconstruction unit investigated the cause of the accident, but has since reopened.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CTRiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CTRiders</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueLine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueLine</a> McKnight to Saddletowne Ctrains are now back in service. Shuttle buses are still running for the next few minutes until trains are back on schedule. Trains are running up to 5 mins behind schedule from Rundle Station to Saddletowne. Thanks for your patience. <a href="https://t.co/RuQbsFSOON">pic.twitter.com/RuQbsFSOON</a>—@calgarytransit
