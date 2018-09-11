Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian struck by C-Train in northeast Calgary

Calgary police were called to the Saddletowne LRT station at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and a pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Calgary police say at man in his 20s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a C-Train Tuesday afternoon. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

A man was rushed to hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a C-Train in northeast Calgary.

Calgary police were called to the Saddletowne LRT station at around 3:30 p.m. Police say a male pedestrian in his 20s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The station was closed as the Calgary Police Service's reconstruction unit investigated the cause of the accident, but has since reopened.

