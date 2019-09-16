Pedestrian dies as result of CTrain collision
LRT service suspended for hours through downtown core
An man was struck by a CTrain around 3:20 p.m. Monday at 7th Avenue and 7th Street S.W., according to EMS.
Calgary police described it as a "serious injury" and the man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.
Police later confirmed the man had died.
Transit service downtown was significantly impacted as a result of the collision, with Calgary Transit shutting down trains through the area.
Police said the incident remained under investigation.
We are currently on-scene investigating a serious injury CTrain vs pedestrian collision in the West side of Downtown <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Calgary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Calgary</a>. <br><br>Please follow <a href="https://twitter.com/calgarytransit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@calgarytransit</a> for shuttle bus information.—@CalgaryPolice
At 7:01 p.m., Calgary Transit announced transit service would resume throughout downtown.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CTRiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CTRiders</a> the avenue has reopened. Shuttle bus service is ending and trains will be running regularly through the core. <a href="https://t.co/zGkKeUWhgj">pic.twitter.com/zGkKeUWhgj</a>—@calgarytransit