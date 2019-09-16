Pedestrian dies as result of CTrain collision

Skip to Main Content
Calgary

A man was struck by a CTrain around 3:20 p.m. Monday at 7th Avenue and 7th Street S.W. and later died, police confirmed.

LRT service suspended for hours through downtown core

CBC News ·
CTrain service in Calgary's core was shut down Monday afternoon as a result of a "serious injury" collision. (David Bell/CBC)

An man was struck by a CTrain around 3:20 p.m. Monday at 7th Avenue and 7th Street S.W., according to EMS.

Calgary police described it as a "serious injury" and the man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

Police later confirmed the man had died.

Transit service downtown was significantly impacted as a result of the collision, with Calgary Transit shutting down trains through the area.

Police said the incident remained under investigation.

At 7:01 p.m., Calgary Transit announced transit service would resume throughout downtown.

