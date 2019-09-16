Pedestrian dies as result of CTrain collision

An man was struck by a CTrain around 3:20 p.m. Monday at 7th Avenue and 7th Street S.W., according to EMS.

Calgary police described it as a "serious injury" and the man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

Police later confirmed the man had died.

Transit service downtown was significantly impacted as a result of the collision, with Calgary Transit shutting down trains through the area.

Police said the incident remained under investigation.

We are currently on-scene investigating a serious injury CTrain vs pedestrian collision in the West side of Downtown <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Calgary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Calgary</a>. <br><br>Please follow <a href="https://twitter.com/calgarytransit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@calgarytransit</a> for shuttle bus information. —@CalgaryPolice

At 7:01 p.m., Calgary Transit announced transit service would resume throughout downtown.