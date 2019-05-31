Man dies after being hit by CTrain at south Calgary crossing
A man died after being hit by a CTrain overnight, Calgary police say.
Trains are moving between Fish Creek-Lacombe, Somerset-Bridlewood stations once again
A man has died after being hit by a CTrain overnight in the south part of the city, Calgary police say.
The collision took place around 1:40 a.m. Friday at a level crossing on 162th Avenue near Shawville Rise S.E., police said.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died.
CTrain service was temporarily stopped between Somerset-Bridlewood and Fish Creek-Lacombe stations. However, those stations have reopened and service has been restored.
Police and transit officials are continuing to investigate.
With files from Joclyn Cozac
