Man dies after being hit by CTrain at south Calgary crossing

A man has died after being hit by a CTrain overnight in the south part of the city, Calgary police say.

The collision took place around 1:40 a.m. Friday at a level crossing on 162th Avenue near Shawville Rise S.E., police said.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died.

CTrain service was temporarily stopped between Somerset-Bridlewood and Fish Creek-Lacombe stations. However, those stations have reopened and service has been restored.

Police and transit officials are continuing to investigate.