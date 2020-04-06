CTrain cars taken out of service for sanitization as woman injured at station awaits test for COVID-19

Two CTrain cars were taken out of service for sanitization Sunday as a woman who was injured at an LRT station awaits the results of a test for COVID-19.

Early Sunday afternoon, Calgary Transit tweeted CTrains on the Red Line were delayed due to "contamination." That tweet was deleted later the same day.

CBC News reached out to Calgary Transit for details about the situation, but a city spokesperson said it was a police matter and asked CBC to contact CPS for more information.

"Calgary Transit was aware of a medical issue that occurred this morning on the LRT system. Out of an abundance of caution, two cars were taken out of service and sanitized," the city spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Police said EMS asked police to attend a call after a person was found bleeding at Southland LRT Station at 7:53 a.m. on Sunday.

A woman in her early 20s had fallen and hit her head in what was deemed to be a non-criminal matter, police said.

It was determined the station should be shut down to clean what police described as a significant amount of blood.

The woman was taken to Foothills hospital. Later on Sunday, hospital staff called police to notify the officers who had responded to the call that the woman was being tested for COVID-19.

Police were not yet aware of the results of that test as of 6:30 p.m, and Alberta Health Services said it was unable to comment on the results of a COVID-19 test to protect patient confidentiality.

Police reiterated that the station was not closed due to COVID-19, but to clean up blood as is normal police procedure.

On Saturday, Calgary Transit announced that three employees had tested positive for COVID-19 — two who work within training operations, and a bus driver.

CBC News reached out to inquire what transit routes the driver was on, when the driver tested positive and when the driver was last at work.

A city spokesperson said that the bus driver tested positive on April 3, but did not state when the driver was last at work or what routes the driver was on, adding that notifying Calgarians would be up to AHS and reiterating that customers likely had no contact with the driver.

All employees who have come into close contact with those three workers have been contacted, Calgary Transit said, and any locations or buses they came into contact with have been deep cleaned and sanitized.

Transit has also implemented measures like a 50 per cent seat capacity on buses and rear-door boarding to keep passengers and drivers safe.