Three-time convicted killer Crystal Crowchild handed life sentence

Crystal Crowchild didn't have any friends or family in the courtroom Wednesday as she was once again sentenced to life in prison for killing a man after he paid her for sex.

The 33-year-old was convicted of second-degree murder for the third time in five years on Monday. The first two convictions didn't hold up on appeal and new trials were ordered.

Crowchild has been in custody so long, she was eligible for day parole six months ago.

Crowchild was first convicted of murdering Aref Selman Nassereddine in 2013 and then again in February 2016. Both times those convictions were overturned after it was ruled the trial judges failed to properly instruct the juries.

In his sentencing submissions on Wednesday, prosecutor Trevor Fik acknowledged Crowchild's remorse for the killing — after her arrest, she told a detective she wished she could "trade places" with Nassereddine.

A second-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.

Fik and defence lawyer Jim Lutz proposed the minimum ineligibility period of 10 years, which was accepted by Justice Robert Hall.

In March 2010, Crowchild met Nassereddine near the Drop-In Centre. She agreed to have sex with him for $60.

They took the bus together to Nassereddine's southwest home and after they had sex, she tried to leave but he followed her and grabbed her arm. Crowchild took a nearby steak knife and stabbed him. Two juries and a judge have rejected the claim that she acted in self-defence.

Nassereddine died within minutes. His body was discovered by his wife and six-year-old daughter hours later.

"I had to make a new life for myself and my daughter," said the widow in her victim impact statement. "Finding him the way I did with my daughter made it even worse."

Crowchild, whose family is from the Tsuut'ina Reserve, was arrested and charged a year later. She has been in custody since 2011, so she is already eligible for day parole.