Crystal Crowchild convicted of Calgary murder for a 3rd time

For a third time, Crystal Crowchild has been convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a man she said she believed was going to sexually assault her.

In March 2010, Aref Nassereddine, 64, was found dead on his kitchen floor. He had suffered a stab wound to his heart and two others to his torso.

Crowchild, 33, was charged with murder in 2011 and has been in custody since her arrest.

Twice before, Crowchild was found guilty, but each time the Alberta Court of Appeal overturned those convictions and ordered new trials.

She has always admitted to stabbing Nassereddine but maintained it was in self-defence after he grabbed her and insisted she perform sexual acts that he had not paid for. On Monday, the judge rejected that defence.

In convicting Crowchild, Justice Robert Hall found her story was "unreliable."

Hall noted Nassereddine was not yelling, did not have pants on and walked with a cane. He said Crowchild "did nothing to push him away" before stabbing the victim.

"The force used was far more than necessary to prevent the assault," said Hall.

After the stabbing, Crowchild took her victim's keys and the knife she had used and locked his door behind her before taking a bus to a liquor store.

"These are not actions of one who was terrified," said the judge.

Wife, daughter found body

When the pair met at the Drop-In Centre in 2010, Crowchild was 25 years old and addicted to crack cocaine.

Crowchild agreed to have sex with Nassereddine for $60 and the pair took public transit to his southwest home.

With his wife at work and daughter at school, Nassereddine and Crowchild had sex in his bed. Afterward, he gave her only $40 and refused to hand over the rest unless she gave him oral sex.

Crowchild said she refused and went downstairs toward his back door. Nassereddine, who wasn't wearing pants, followed her to the kitchen, where he grabbed her arm.

Crowchild said she was terrified and took a knife from the dish rack and stabbed him three times before leaving his house and taking a bus to a nearby liquor store.

Hours later, Nassereddine's wife and daughter returned home to discover his body.

Crowchild was arrested a year later.

Defence lawyer Jim Lutz and prosecutors Rosalind Greenwood and Trevor Fik will make sentencing submissions on Wednesday.

If they propose the minimum sentence for a second-degree murder conviction, with time already served, Crowchild would be eligible for parole immediately.