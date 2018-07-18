30-metre sink 'depression' strands vehicles in Crowfoot LRT parking lot

A section of the Crowchild LRT station parking lot in northwest Calgary has been cordoned off and several cars have been stranded for 24 hours as crews assess a 30-metre-wide sink depression.

The city says it was tipped off by a customer who complained about a tripping hazard in the short-term parking lot on the north side of Crowchild Trail.

City crews are investigating and will be using a camera scope to determine the extent of the depression, which has been taped off with yellow tape.

"We're not saying sinkhole, as we don't know what's underneath — so it's a sink depression at this stage," said Sherri Zickefoose, a spokesperson for the City of Calgary.

C-Train service not affected

Four handicap parking stalls are within the closed section of the lot, as well as three customer vehicles.

"We contacted the owners advising them that the vehicles will have to remain on the property for 24 hours until it is safe to remove them," Zickefoose said.

The area will remain taped off and monitored until the vehicles are removed and the crews being repairs, the city said.

A portion of the sidewalk is also blocked off but people can still access the station. C-Train service is not affected, the city tweeted.