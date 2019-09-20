Crowchild Trail South will close overnight Saturday for removal of pedestrian bridge

The City of Calgary says Crowchild Trail, between 50th Avenue S.W. and Glenmore Trail, will be closed to traffic overnight on Saturday to remove a pedestrian bridge deck.

The bridge needs to be removed to allow crews to widen Crowchild Trail as part of the Glenmore Trail widening and interchange improvements project.

Crews will be paving the Crowchild on– and off-ramps at Glenmore Trail overnight on Sunday and Monday, according to a news release.

Saturday, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m .: Crowchild Trail closed between 50th Avenue S.W. and Glenmore Trail.

.: Crowchild Trail closed between 50th Avenue S.W. and Glenmore Trail. Sunday, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m .: Crews will fully close the ramps at Glenmore Trail/Crowchild Trail interchange to complete paving work. Westbound Glenmore Trail to southbound Crowchild Trail. Southbound Crowchild Trail to westbound Glenmore Trail. Northbound Crowchild Trail to westbound Glenmore Trail.

.: Crews will fully close the ramps at Glenmore Trail/Crowchild Trail interchange to complete paving work. Monday, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.: The ramp from eastbound Glenmore Trail to northbound and southbound Crowchild Trail will be closed.

Detours will be in place to redirect traffic. Depending on the direction, the detour routes will include 50th Avenue S.W., Mount Royal Gate, Richard Road and 37th Street S.W.