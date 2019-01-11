Crowchild Trail bridge construction closes more lanes this weekend

Expect some traffic tie-ups this weekend for motorists travelling on the Crowchild Trail bridge over Bow River in Calgary.

Starting at 10 p.m. MT Friday, there will be a full closure of the ramp from eastbound Memorial Drive/Parkdale Boulevard onto southbound Crowchild Trail.

That will stay closed until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Northbound Crowchild will also be restricted to single lane traffic until 10 a.m. Saturday, while southbound traffic will be restricted to single lane traffic until 6 p.m.

That's when a single, right-hand lane along southbound Crowchild Trail over the river will be closed. The lane will re-open in time for the Monday morning commute.

Over the course of the weekend, the city says there will be temporary changes to traffic lanes as concrete is being poured, and there will be an influx of workers and equipment in the area.