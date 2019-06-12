Skip to Main Content
Major traffic headache looms as Crowchild Trail upgrade forces 2-week closure of 10th Avenue westbound ramp
Calgary drivers should brace for some major traffic disruptions over the next two weeks as the city completely shuts down the westbound ramp from 10th Avenue to Crowchild Trail as part of the $87-million project to retrofit the section that crosses over the Bow River.

The next phase of the Crowchild Trail upgrade project will see the westbound ramp from 10th Avenue S.W. closed for two weeks until June 28. (City of Calgary)

Starting on Thursday at 10 p.m., the ramp will be fully closed until June 28 at 5 a.m., the city said in a release.

In the following phase of construction, the newly-reconfigured westbound 10th Avenue S.W. ramp will temporarily merge onto the right-hand side of Crowchild Trail.

The westbound Bow Trail to northbound Crowchild Trail ramp will continue to flow into its own lane on the far left-hand side of Crowchild Trail, as it currently does.

After a two-week closure, the reconfigured westbound 10th Avenue S.W. ramp will temporarily merge onto the right-hand side of Crowchild Trail. (City of Calgary)

By the end of the summer, the city says, both ramps will have been reconfigured and the 10th Avenue S.W. merge lane onto Crowchild Trail will be gone.

Traffic from the 10th Avenue S.W. and Bow Trail ramps will join together and enter northbound Crowchild Trail on a new, dedicated, right-hand lane.

Alternative routes

The city suggests drivers going west from 10th Avenue S.W. instead use northbound 14th Street to westbound Memorial Drive, to northbound Crowchild Trail. Lights on 14th Street will be modified to account for increased traffic.

Drivers could also use westbound Bow Trail onto southbound 26th Street S.W., onto eastbound 17th Avenue to northbound Crowchild Trail.

Eastbound traffic on Bow Trail heading for northbound Crowchild Trail could detour to northbound 16th Street S.W., to westbound Bow Trail and onto northbound Crowchild Trail.

 

