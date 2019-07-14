'I kind of freaked out': Tornado sweeps through farmland near Crossfield, Alta.

Residents in parts of southern Alberta were warned to take shelter after a tornado touched down near Crossfield.

At 3:30 p.m., the Emergency Alert was lifted for the region, but severe thunderstorm warnings were still in place.

Environment Canada said it's tracking the storm which produced the tornado and multiple funnel clouds. It was located near Bircham moving slowly to the east at 40 km/h.

The farmer actually saw the water sucked out of the water containers for the horses, and watched it rip the fence up. - Russ Cann

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the agency wrote, adding that the thunderstorm could produce strong wind gusts, up to toonie-sized hail and heavy rain.

Storm chaser Russ Cann says the tornado's behaviour was unexpected, touching down extremely quickly after it began to form.

"Usually in a normal storm, a normal supercell, you're on that thing for like an hour … it's when I saw that it actually hit the farm, when I drove up and saw the trailer laying on the side of the road, then I kind of freaked out," Cann said.

Cann said after he spotted debris he stopped chasing the storm and went to check on a nearby home to see if the occupants were OK.

Debris is scattered on the ground after a tornado touched down near Crossfield, Alta., on Sunday. (Russ Cann)

The tornado had grazed the side of the home and ripped up fences, so the homeowners were out trying to round up their animals. No people or animals were hurt at that farm.

A neighbour's trailer was destroyed.

"All the planters on the front of the house were thrown everywhere," he said. "The farmer actually saw the water sucked out of the water containers for the horses, and watched it rip the fence up."

Multiple funnel clouds have been spotted in the Crossfield area.

Two more funnels east of Crossfield <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/7oNoEGaeLC">pic.twitter.com/7oNoEGaeLC</a> —@CBCDaveWhite

Crossfield is approximately 30 kilometres north of Calgary.

An up-to-date list of weather warnings is available on the Environment Canada website.