11 cases of COVID-19 tied to cross-country ski team outbreak

There are 11 cases of COVID-19 tied to the cross-country ski training community in Canmore, Alta.

Spokesperson Chris Dornan says Nordiq Canada — the governing body for cross-country skiing in the country — is aware of a positive test within the Canmore regional training environment, and that the organization is following its response plan and working with Alberta Health Service.

He declined to confirm if an 11-case ski team outbreak reported by Alberta Health is tied to the national ski team, citing respect for personal health and medical information of community members.

"Nordiq Canada is assisting impacted individuals, and those who have come in close contact. These individuals are in quarantine and following all of the required protocols in place to protect themselves and the community at large," Dornan said.

"Contact tracing has also been initiated and those who have deemed to have been in close contact have been notified of their risk of exposure. These individuals have also been advised of steps that need to be taken."

Nordiq said the health and safety of all of its athletes and staff is its first priority.

Nordiq Canada also said that its athletes will not be attending World Cup events leading up to the winter holidays.

It said that decision was not directly related to any positive cases of COVID-19 within the community, and was made some time ago following the direction of Canada's Sport Medical Advisory Council.

Instead, athletes will continue to train at home for the World Championship Trials, scheduled for Jan. 7-10 in Whistler, B.C.