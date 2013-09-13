Criminal analysts gather in Calgary to talk growing area of law enforcement

Russell Williams was a military superstar. He was an academic high achiever. He was happily married, or so it seemed.

He was also a serial killer, convicted in 2010 of sexually assaulting and murdering two women in southern Ontario.

"Until that point, this was a man with no criminal history," said Professor Margot Watt, a St. Francis Xavier psychology professor who is in Calgary to speak at an international association of criminal analysts conference that launched Tuesday at the Fairmont Palliser Hotel.

Watt spoke to Doug Dirks on The Homestretch Monday about the two case studies she explores in depth in her book Explorations in Forensic Psychology: Cases in Criminal and Abnormal Behaviour.

The other case study Watt examines is Melissa Shepard, a Nova Scotia woman who was known as the Internet Black Widow.

"She is a soft spoken, grandmotherly woman who — for 40 plus years — would meet, quickly marry, steal the money and either murder or attempt to murder her husbands," Watt said.

Melissa Ann Shepard didn't fit the profile of a serial killer, but had a 40 year long criminal history. (Halifax Regional Police)

"That was her criminal pattern for 40 plus years," she added. "She doesn't look like … someone we should be afraid of, but for the victims that she targets, she's every bit as dangerous as Russell Williams."

Broader behavioural patterns

Watt addressed the symposium Monday, delivering the message that by focusing on two specific case studies, it might illuminate broader patterns in terms of criminal behaviour.

"The idea is by examining case studies like individual cases, we may be able to discern patterns or unique features that may help us better understand the whole criminal investigative methodology," she said.

Watt said that while Williams may have seemed an unlikely candidate to be a serial killer on the surface, a deeper dive into his history could have revealed quite a different story.

Margo Watt is the author of a book that examines the case studies of Canadian serial killers Russell Williams and Melissa Shephard. (Courtesy Margot Watt)

"All the case studies in my book take a biopsychosocial, evidence-based approach," she said. "I look at the biological factors that might be implicated in the case like Russell Williams — hormonal factors, genetic factors, any range of biological factors that might contribute to sexual sadism.

"And [also] the types of behaviours that he exemplified — the psychological factors [such as] social awkwardness.

"He was known to be rather isolated from others, and one that lacks empathy, lacks remorse."

Not glamorous

Tuesday, symposium chair Manny San Pedro, who spent 26 years with the Toronto Police, spoke to Dirks about his new career as a criminal analyst, and how it isn't quite as glamorous as they make it look on all those CSI shows on television.

"A crime analyst essentially processes data with a purpose and their purpose for it is so that they can provide insight into crimes that are being reported," San Pedro said.

"There's a lot of things that are unknown," he added, "and when you start to look at a series of crime reports, we start to identify these patterns and try to identify those insights."

The job is very technology-driven, San Pedro said.

"There's a lot of very smart technology out there," he said.

"The missing thing is the gap in between the technology and the practitioner," he added. "Our focus here at the symposium and our annual conferences is training how to actually apply that to what they do every day, rather than teaching them all of the things that the software can do.

"I would rather focus on [the question of] how are you going to apply that software and those techniques to the every day data that you're analyzing?"

As far as the lifestyle goes, he said criminal analysts don't go to crime scenes.

"It's not the most glamorous. It's not like CSI. [It's] not like TV — we don't carry guns," he said.

"The people that take confessions, they solve crimes," he said.

"What we do is try to streamline that process and provide investigators with actionable information," he added.

"When we do that, that's encouraging, because the more that analysts get excited, the more we have them asking questions and wanting to go to the next step."

With files from The Homestretch