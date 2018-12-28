1 person killed in crash on Stoney Trail in southeast Calgary
One person is dead after a crash on Stoney Trail at 114th Avenue southeast on Thursday night.
Vehicle struck light standard near 114th Avenue late Thursday night
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail at 114th Avenue southeast on Thursday night.
At about 9:45 p.m., the vehicle left the road and hit a light standard, said Calgary police acting Sgt. Tiffany Burke.
Police shut down northbound and southbound traffic on Stoney Trail at 114th Avenue for several hours while they investigated.
