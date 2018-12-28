Skip to Main Content
1 person killed in crash on Stoney Trail in southeast Calgary

Vehicle struck light standard near 114th Avenue late Thursday night

CBC News ·
A vehicle struck a light standard, left, on Stoney Trail late on Thursday night, killing one person. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail at 114th Avenue southeast on Thursday night.

At about 9:45 p.m., the vehicle left the road and hit a light standard, said Calgary police acting Sgt. Tiffany Burke.

Police shut down northbound and southbound traffic on Stoney Trail at 114th Avenue for several hours while they investigated.

Stoney Trail was closed in both directions around the 114th Avenue S.E. interchange after the fatal crash. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

