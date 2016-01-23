1 dead, 1 seriously injured after striking power pole on highway near Fort MacLeod

Nanton RCMP say one person is dead and the other is in serious condition after striking a power pole Saturday night on Highway 810 near Fort MacLeod, Alta.

RCMP got complaints about an erratic driver around 7 p.m., according to a news release.

A traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle sped away toward Claresholm, Alta., RCMP said.

The vehicle was found at 7:45 p.m. in a ditch after striking a power pole on Highway 810, which is 15 kilometres south of Highway 3 near Fort MacLeod, RCMP said.

Fort Macleod is located about 170 kilometres south of Calgary.

Both occupants of the car had to be extracted by the Fort MacLeod Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services.

The passenger died at the scene and the driver was transported by STARS air ambulance with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort MacLeod RCMP at 403-553-4406 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.