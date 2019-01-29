4 teens in hospital, 1 in critical condition, after northeast Calgary crash

A single-vehicle accident in northeast Calgary sent four teens to hospital late Monday night.

The car crashed near a C-Train crossing at 36th Street and Sunridge Way N.E. around 10 p.m., officials said.

One person was taken to Foothills Medical Centre with life-threatening injuries, EMS said in a release Tuesday.

Another teen was taken to Foothills hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries, and the other two males suffered various minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

C-Train service on the Blue Line between Marlborough and Rundle stations was interrupted because of debris on the tracks.