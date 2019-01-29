4 teens in hospital, 1 in critical condition, after northeast Calgary crash
A car crashed near a C-Train crossing at 36th Street and Sunridge Way N.E. around 10 p.m., officials said.
EMS says it transported 1 person with life-threatening injuries to Foothills Medical Centre
A single-vehicle accident in northeast Calgary sent four teens to hospital late Monday night.
The car crashed near a C-Train crossing at 36th Street and Sunridge Way N.E. around 10 p.m., officials said.
One person was taken to Foothills Medical Centre with life-threatening injuries, EMS said in a release Tuesday.
Another teen was taken to Foothills hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries, and the other two males suffered various minor injuries.
The cause of the accident is still being investigated.
C-Train service on the Blue Line between Marlborough and Rundle stations was interrupted because of debris on the tracks.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | 'Tell them you were lying': Robin Wortman guilty of trying to derail upcoming sexual assault trial
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Too much screen time for young kids can hurt development, U of C study suggests
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance