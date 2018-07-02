1 person killed in multi-vehicle crash west of Calgary

One person was killed in a traffic crash on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary on Monday.

EMS officials say the multi-vehicle collision happened at the bottom of Scott Lake Hill, which is about 60 kilometres west of the city.

Police say a sedan heading east was hit by a semi, also eastbound, at around 12:30 p.m. The driver of the sedan was killed and the driver of the semi was not injured.

Two other vehicles, another sedan and a truck pulling a trailer, were also damaged with no injuries reported.

Eastbound traffic between Canmore and Calgary was moving extremely slowly, and is being rerouted onto Highway 1A at Highway 1X.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is on scene assisting with the investigation.