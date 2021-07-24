5 stabbed during fight between Alberta motorcycle gangs in Cranbrook, B.C., police say

Five people were treated in hospital for stab wounds in Cranbrook, B.C., after a fight broke out between two rival biker gangs from Alberta, police say.

Cranbrook RCMP responded to a report of multiple people fighting at a gas station on Cranbrook Street North at 7 p.m. Friday.

Police separated the two groups, RCMP said in a release, and determined they were rival motorcycle gangs from Alberta who were passing through the B.C. city.

Shortly after the fight, officers were called to the local hospital where five people had admitted themselves with stab wounds.

The hospital was temporarily placed under lockdown while the injured bikers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and police said they were able to prevent further violence between gang members who were denied entry to the hospital and were waiting in the parking lot.

All of the stabbing victims have been released from hospital, and one of the groups was escorted out of town by RCMP.

An RCMP spokesperson told CBC it's believed the two groups were the Hells Angels and the Rebels, but could not immediately provide more information as to where in Alberta the groups were from. Police said there's no indication the fight is connecting to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

The fight is under investigation, and RCMP are asking any witnesses to call police at 250-489-3471.