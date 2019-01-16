First responders get new tool for dealing with vulnerable Calgarians

The Calgary Police Service is rolling out a new program they say will help improve how first responders get information about individuals who have a medical, mental health or physical condition or a cognitive developmental disability.

In partnership with MedicAlert Foundation Canada, the service launched the MedicAlert Connect Protect program on Tuesday.

Through the program, police and other first responders in Calgary will now have quick, secure, 24-hour access to registered MedicAlert subscribers identity, photo, address, emergency contacts and other vital medical information.

Deputy Chief Ryan Aylife said those registered in the program also wear a MedicAlert ID with a unique identification number on it.

"Allowing first responders to access their profile even if the person is unable to identify themselves at the time," he said.

First Calgarian registers

Seth Nield, 10, who is autistic, was the first person to be oficially registered in the progam on Tuesday morning.

His mother, Jody Nield, said as a parent of a special needs child the program brings her peace of mind.

"Your concern is always for your child's safety and this just adds another level that wasn't there before," she said.

Jody Nield says the program gives her peace of mind because she knows that if her son wanders, first responders will have all the information to make sure he's treated appropriately. (Stephanie Rousseau/CBC)

Nield said Seth, and others with special needs, don't always react appropriately in adverse situations, and Seth has wandered away in the past.

"It was just pure panic and definitely if we had this [program] that would have been much, much better," she said. "It gives me comfort to know he would be treated in the appropriate manner."

'We can no longer maintain our own database'

The partnership will replace Calgary's Vulnerable Persons Self-registry, which was launched three years ago.

Aylife said back when they launched the self-registry, it met the needs of the service and vulnerable Calgarians.

But, he said over time it became clear the staff time required to maintain the registry wasn't sustainable, and information was incomplete or becoming outaded.

"We can no longer maintain our own database, but have seen the value in giving front-line personnel quick access to critical information when a person has a condition that requires special attention," said Aylife.

'People can react fast and effectively'

The service said MedicAlert was an obvious choice as a partner because they've been offering similar services for more than 55 years, and already have partnerships with more than 25 other police agencies in Canada.

Françoise Faverjon-Fortin, CEO of MedicAlert, said since 1961 MedicAlert has helped to protect more than a million Canadians in emergency situations.

She said one of the great things about the database is that it provides not only traditional information to first responders, like addresses and emergency contacts, but also unique information about a specific individual such as anxiety triggers, de-escalation techniques, behaviour management strategeies and caregiver information.

Françoise Faverjon-Fortin, CEO of MedicAlert, says the program has been successful in dozens of other jurisdictions across Canada. (Stephanie Rousseau/CBC)

"We have broadened the type of information so that at the time of an intervention people can react fast and effectively," said Faverjon-Fortin.

"We all hope, in that regard, it makes the experience better for, obviously the person that may have wandered or may be in a difficult situation, but also for the people trying to help."

Police said another added benefit of MedicAlert over the previous vulbnerable persons registry, is that MedicAlert IDs all have a 1-800 number that first responders in any jusridiction can call to get information, meaning Calgarians who have registered can use the service even when they're outside of Calgary.

MedicAlert is hosting an information session inside the atrium of the Calgary Municipal building on Wednesday, Jan. 16 and Thursday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.