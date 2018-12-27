Skip to Main Content
Four-year contract ratified by Canadian Pacific Railway employees

Canadian Pacific says Unifor members have ratified a year-year labour agreement that covers about 1,200 employees responsible for maintaining rail cars and locomotives.

Canadian Pacific Railway employees responsible for maintaining rail cars and locomotives have reached a new labour agreement just days before the previous contract is set to expire. (Don MacKinnon/Bloomberg)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says Unifor members have ratified a four-year labour agreement covering about 1,200 employees responsible for maintaining rail cars and locomotives.

The two sides reached a tentative agreement for Unifor Local 101R​ in early December. The previous contract is set to expire Dec. 31.

Details of the agreement haven't been disclosed, but Unifor​ national president Jerry Dias said on Dec. 2 that the union had been able to push for significant gains.

